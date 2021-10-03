Video purportedly showing Urban Meyer out at bar goes viral

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A video that appears to show an unknown woman dancing on Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has gone viral.

One video of the scene, which was purportedly recorded inside an Ohio bar in the past few days, has been viewed nearly half a million times and had Meyer trending on Twitter Sunday morning. A handful of media outlets, including Barstool Sports, New York Daily News and Sports Illustrated, reported on the video.

It wasn’t immediately clear when or where the video was recorded, but other photos posted in recent days appear to show Meyer out for a friend’s birthday party while wearing similar clothes.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

Meyer’s wife Shelley appeared to acknowledge her husband was out with his friends in a tweet that used the hashtag “BuddyDeservedANightOut”.

News4Jax asked the Jacksonville Jaguars about the video but the team said it will not be making a statement about it.

Meyer and the Jaguars were in his home state of Ohio on Thursday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Another heartbreaking loss has the team off to a 0-4 start.

Meyer was not available for comment but he’s scheduled to speak to the media on Monday.