Algae bloom toxins in St. Johns River raise concerns of Riverkeeper

Photo of algae blooms in St. Johns River on Sept. 30, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Test results of algae samples released Tuesday in a news briefing from the St. Johns Riverkeeper find toxin levels up to 300 times the recreational safe limit.

According to the Riverkeeper, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended safe limit for recreational water quality is 8 micrograms per liter (ug/L) total microcystins.

These five samples tested by Greenwater Labs contained toxins well in excess of what’s considered safe. The samples were taken at the following locations on Sept. 27 and 28.

St. Johns River at St. Vincent’s Hospital (9/27/21) 1,060 ug/L

St. Johns at the end of Seminole Road in Avondale (9/27/21) 2,415 ug/L

Trout River near Highway 17/Main Street Bridge (9/27/21) 54.8 ug/L

St. Johns River at River Road in San Marco (9/28/21) 615 ug/L

Mouth of Craig Creek in San Marco (9/28/21) 491 ug/L

The St. Johns Riverkeeper noted that its test results differ dramatically from samples recently taken by Florida Department of Environmental Protection at similar locations.

St. Johns River at St. Vincent’s Hospital (9/21/21) 3.9 ug/L

St. Johns – Canal to Marco Lake in San Marco (9/23/21) 24 ug/L

Mouth of Craig Creek (9/23/21) 1.5 ug/L

“Our sample results demonstrate how toxic some of these algae blooms can be,” Lisa Rinaman, the St. Johns Riverkeeper, said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, there is no way to determine if a bloom is toxic without testing, so it is best to avoid contact and exposure with all algae outbreaks you may encounter.”

Ad

These readings by the Riverkeeper are the highest since 2013. That year, one sample came back at 4,350 ug/L, and the Florida Health Department told people to stay off the river.

Health officials say the public should exercise caution in and around the St. Johns River and those locations.