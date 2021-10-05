Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Name of fallen officer lost to COVID-19 added to Jacksonville Police Memorial Wall

Widow of Lt. Christopher Cunningham helps unveil latest name added to wall during annual ceremony

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Lisa Cunningham, widow of JSO Lt. Christopher Cunningham, helped unveil his name on the Police Memorial wall.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City and community leaders and loved ones gathered Tuesday morning the annual Police Memorial Day service, which pays tribute to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office personnel who died in the line of duty.

A new name was added to the Police Memorial Wall outside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Lt. Christopher Cunningham died last year following complications from COVID-19. A 22-year veteran of JSO, Cunningham contracted the virus while working on the job.

Lt. Christopher Cunningham died last year following complications from COVID-19. (WJXT)

He became the 63rd JSO member to die in the line of duty since the agency started keeping a record. On Tuesday, his widow, Lisa, helped unveil his name on the memorial wall, next to his fellow officers who died in the line of duty.

There was prayer, a 21-gun salute, and a flyover to mark the solemn ceremony.

“It’s almost bittersweet, if I can say that. The honor as I said, but it’s almost, he’s gone. He’s gone. And up until now, hearing the last call, with the way it’s done with his name on the wall -- it’s beautiful, but it’s sad at the same time. If I can say that,” Lisa Cunningham said.

Later tonight, we’ll share more of Lisa Cunningham’s message to the community.

