Wine Cellar, a downtown Jacksonville landmark, closing after 47 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Southbank restaurant is permanently closing its doors on Saturday, Oct. 16, after 47 years.

Wine Cellar announced the closure on the restaurant website Monday.

The website wrote: “ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END.” Don’t know who said it first, but they were right. After 47 amazing years, Wine Cellar will be closing on Saturday, October 16th. Please come and join us for lunch or dinner – or both – before we close.

We want to thank you all for the wonderful years of patronage, loyalty and most of all your friendship. We have been so incredibly blessed to serve you and to be a staple of downtown Jacksonville for almost five decades!

We have treasured our time of sharing fine dining, wine, and culture with our little corner of North Florida, but now it is time for the next generation to take up the mantle as we walk into retirement. We have had offers throughout the years for the restaurant and property, and the right offer has now come at the right time.

Ad

We hope to see you again before we finally say goodbye.

“Stay Healthy, Stay True and God Bless” -- Vicki, Wayne, Gary and all the Wine Cellar staff

The Wine Cellar and News4Jax have a past. In 2018 a Channel 4 truck ran into the restaurant’s sign. You can read about the accident below.

“So, a few weeks back an FBI Agent cut off a Channel 4 News Truck and the result was our wall, sign and shrubs getting flattened. Luckily no one was injured, but we did have to shut down that night and the following day for lunch because of the gas leak. We have been back open ever since and counting our blessings. There is never a dull moment in the restaurant business.”