Jacksonville woman claims $1 million top prize from Florida Lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 38-year-old Jacksonville woman just claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

The 38-year-old purchased her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 9094 Merrill Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.