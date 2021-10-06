Middleburg couple plead guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

Rachael Pert and Dana Joe Winn face charges connected to the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Invstigators say a co-worker of Pert recognized her in social media photographs the FBI released of people seen illegally inside the building.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Clay County residents pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to their participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting to confirm the Electoral College votes that put Joe Biden in the White House.

Rachael Lynn Pert, 40, and Dana Joe Winn, 45, appeared before a D.C. federal judge via videoconference and each entered a guilty plea to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. That carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

But their estimated sentencing guidelines range is 0-6 months in prison.

READ: Dana Winn plea agreement | Rachael Pert plea agreement

They had previously faced a total of five counts each related to the Capitol siege. In pleading guilty, they agree that the “statement of offense” accurately describes their actions and involvement in the offense to which they are pleading guilty.

Their sentencings are set for Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. in federal court in D.C.

Pert and Winn surrendered to the FBI in January and were released on several conditions, including wearing ankle monitors, agreeing to live apart, promising not to return to the Washington, D.C., area unless they have a court appearance there and promising not to use alcohol or drugs.

Pert’s co-worker at a convenience store in Middleburg recognized her from a flyer of images of intruders at the Capitol building and tipped off investigators, who also found social media videos of her and Winn traveling to Washington, according to court records.

Court records show a search executed Jan. 19 at the home Pert and Winn share in Middleburg turned up a variety of items, including clothing matching what was seen in the flyer photos from the Capitol, other items they had in the photos, and an American flag that Pert and Winn said they found on the Capitol grounds during the riots.