Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting, Gainesville police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A domestic disturbance call for service Tuesday led to a shooting involving a police officer, according to a news release from the Gainesville Police Department.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene of the call and a suspect fled. The Police Department said officers pursued the suspect, a man, across town.

Police said the suspect got to a home in the Cedar Grove neighborhood and barricaded himself inside. When the man exited the home at about 5 p.m., police said, he fired at officers who then returned fire.

The man was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation.