15-year-old boy dies after single-vehicle crash in car-full of teenagers

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is dead and four others are injured after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night near Columbia High School in Lake City.

The initial crash report from Florida Highway Patrol investigators shows three 15-year-old boys, and two 17-year-old boys were traveling southbound on Tustenuggee Avenue near the intersection of Minnie Glenn when the sedan went off the road and hit a tree.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times and came to rest in an upright position. A 15-year-old boy sitting in the backseat was ejected. He died before making it to the hospital.

The other four teenagers were taken to the hospital. One has serious injuries. The remaining injuries are listed as minor.

The crash report showed that the boy was not wearing his seatbelt. Investigators were not sure if the other teens in the care were wearing theirs. The crash is still under investigation, according to FHP.

FHP does not share the identities of crash victims.