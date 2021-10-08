Family remembers ‘kind, positive’ woman found in Southside pond while it waits for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is making sure their 27-year-old is not forgotten.

Teresa Gorczyca’s body was discovered in a Sandalwood-area retention pond last week just after she was reported missing.

On Thursday night, a candlelight vigil was held in her memory. The vigil was held just steps away from where her body was found. There were flowers, candles and Gorcyzca’s photos remembering her life.

Teresa Gorczyca’s loved ones are praying & lighting candles in her memory near where her body was found last Weds. Her family reported her missing just days before. It’s still a mystery how her body ended up in this Sandalwood retention pond @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/OAbLzZT3iF — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) October 7, 2021

Through the pain, while waiting for answers, Gorcyzca’s loved ones came together to light candles and pray.

Gorczyca’s dad and brother last saw her leaving their home on Sept. 26. They’d never see her alive again.

Wednesday the two returned to where her body for the first time.

“Theresa was very positive, extremely encouraging to everyone and extremely kind,” sister Kimberly Hickey said.

Hickey shared how exactly a year and one day before Teresa went missing her tight-knit family filled out a questionnaire for fun.

Ad

Teresa was asked, “What lights you up?”

“She says you guys, our family, Rambo of course — Rambo is our dog — God and Jesus Christ. I can’t live without y’all and I will never choose to,” Hickey said.

Last Wednesday Gorczyca’s body was found in the pond that is several miles away from her family’s home.

They want to know how did she end up there, and why?

Gorcyzca’s friends tell me her former boyfriend lives in this same neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are still waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine her cause of death.

Her family is asking that if you have any information about this case to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Gorczyca’s funeral is planned for Friday at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach.