Looking for a job? Local resorts and clubs hold career fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four of Northeast Florida’s top resorts and clubs will hold a career fair to fill close almost eight dozen hospitality positions.

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, The Lodge & Club, The River Club and Epping-Forest Yacht & Country Club will host a comprehensive hiring fair. The event is Monday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The River Club in the Wells Fargo Center on Independent Drive in Downtown Jacksonville. Gate Hospitality will run the event and is the parent company of the resorts and clubs. The full list of positions is available here: www.gatehospitalitycareers.com

Gate Hospitality said applicants who are hired can expect top pay, healthcare insurance, 401(k) plan, flexible scheduling, company provided uniforms, and 5-diamond training. Benefits depend on employment status.

Please note, COVID-19 health and safety precautions will be in effect throughout the event. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain a distance of six feet to comply with social distancing.

The River Club in the Wells Fargo Center is at 1 Independent Drive, Suite 3500. Parking is complimentary.