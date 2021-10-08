Man pleads guilty to running chop shop, gets jail time

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man entered a plea of guilty to operating a chop shop and was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail with credit for 119 days time served, according to Clay County court records.

Wade Phillips, 46, was arrested in June after deputies said they raided a home on Hayton Avenue as part of an investigation into stolen vehicles. Deputies said they recovered a Ford truck and Honda motorcycle reported stolen out of Duval County, a Kawasaki motorcycle reported stolen in Clay County and a Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen out of Los Angeles, California.

According to authorities in South Carolina, Phillips is a wanted fugitive facing a narcotic distribution charge. Authorities there have begun the process of extraditing him.