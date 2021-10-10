Fatal accident after vehicle flew over railing onto I-95

A 31-year-old male and one juvenile died, with another juvenile critically injured, following an accident overnight.

When the gray Cadillac SUV crossed into the eastbound lane on Clark Road, striking a guardrail, the vehicle plummeted onto I-95 southbound and flipped several times.

The adult male was ejected and died at the scene, while the two juveniles were transported to a local hospital by JFRD. One juvenile died at the hospital, while the other child is in critical condition.

There is an ongoing investigation into the crash.

This now makes 170 traffic fatalities this year in Duval County.