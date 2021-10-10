Man hopeful witness in brother’s 2014 murder case can bring new light to investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For seven years, Marquis Curry has gone each day without an arrest in his brother’s murder.

“It’s been very, very frustrating because all these years went by without no actions,” said Curry.

Police found 19-year-old Breion Long’s body in a backyard in a Mayport neighborhood in 2014. Investigators said he was killed in a drive-by shooting. Curry said he doesn’t know why anyone would kill his brother.

“He didn’t deserve to go out like how he went out,” said Curry.”

Last month, Curry said he received a glimmer of hope. A witness reached out to him on his birthday.

“She told me on my birthday what happened, and she just told me verbatim everything that she saw,” said Curry.

He believes the witness knows who was involved. Curry took that information to police but said he has not received an update.

“They need to move faster, especially with the valuable information that I have,” he said.

Curry said he misses his brother every day.

Ad

“He was always smiling every day and I miss his smile and just talking to him every day,” said Curry.

Curry hopes the seven-year wait for justice for his brother will come to an end soon.

Curry is asking for anyone who has any information to reach out to JSO or call CrimeStoppers. You can remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.