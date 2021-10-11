Partly Cloudy icon
Man dies during Ponte Vedra triathlon

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

A 51-year-old man died during a Ponte Vedra triathlon Sunday.

According to Game On Race Events, the event organizer, the man suffered a medical emergency during the swim portion of the triathlon and was transported to an area hospital.

Game On Race Events released a statement, saying in part, “The sport of triathlon lost a member of our beloved community today. We share our deepest condolences with his family and friends and respect their privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are sincerely appreciated.”

This is a developing story; we’ll update it as we learn more.

