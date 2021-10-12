Donations pour in for 250+ animals rescued from Clay County property

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Animal Services on Tuesday confirmed more than 200 animals were rescued Monday from a property on Old Jennings Road where, Sheriff Micheslle Cook said, an investigation revealed deplorable conditions.
The new total, according to Animal Services, is 257 animals, which consist of dogs, rabbits, chickens, goats and pigeons.
Community members donating items to help the rescued animals. Since 10 a.m. Tuesday, people have been dropping off supplies at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
“If we can be assistance to these dogs and help find a good home, that would be perfect for us,” said Jacksonville resident Floid Stinson. “I think we bought about 300 pounds, plus three cases of cans, plus snacks for them.”
“I’m just glad people are responding to this,” said Green Cove Springs resident Steve Loner. “It’s a good thing.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Clay County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Items needed include:
- Dry dog food
- Wet dog food cans
- Puppy milk replacement
- Pee pads/puppy pads
- Leashes and collars of various sizes
- Spray bottles
- Cleaning wipes
- Dog toys (no rope toys — Kong-type toys preferred)
- Treats
- Dog shampoo
People can also visit an Amazon Urgent Needs Wish List to donate to Animal Services.
For monetary donations or to volunteer, call 877-252-9362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with the rescue effort.
If you are interested in donating to Animal Services to help with the intake of animals we are receiving, please bring...Posted by Clay County Animal Services on Monday, October 11, 2021