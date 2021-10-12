Donations pour in for 250+ animals rescued from Clay County property

Clay County Animal Services on Tuesday confirmed more than 200 animals were rescued Monday from a property on Old Jennings Road where, Sheriff Michelle Cook said, an investigation revealed deplorable conditions.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Animal Services on Tuesday confirmed more than 200 animals were rescued Monday from a property on Old Jennings Road where, Sheriff Micheslle Cook said, an investigation revealed deplorable conditions.

The new total, according to Animal Services, is 257 animals, which consist of dogs, rabbits, chickens, goats and pigeons.

Community members donating items to help the rescued animals. Since 10 a.m. Tuesday, people have been dropping off supplies at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

“If we can be assistance to these dogs and help find a good home, that would be perfect for us,” said Jacksonville resident Floid Stinson. “I think we bought about 300 pounds, plus three cases of cans, plus snacks for them.”

“I’m just glad people are responding to this,” said Green Cove Springs resident Steve Loner. “It’s a good thing.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Clay County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Items needed include:

Dry dog food

Wet dog food cans

Puppy milk replacement

Pee pads/puppy pads

Leashes and collars of various sizes

Spray bottles

Cleaning wipes

Dog toys (no rope toys — Kong-type toys preferred)

Treats

Dog shampoo

People can also visit an Amazon Urgent Needs Wish List to donate to Animal Services.

For monetary donations or to volunteer, call 877-252-9362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with the rescue effort.