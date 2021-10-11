Clay County rescues dozens of animals from ‘deplorable conditions’

CLAY COUNTY, FLa. – At least 100 animals are being rescued from a home on Old Jennings Road near Mesquite Avenue on Monday after an investigation found deplorable conditions, according to Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

The animals -- dogs, rabbits, chickens and others -- were found on the 10-acre property. They were being brought to the Clay County Fairgrounds where they would be assessed by veterinarians, cleaned up, fed and housed under quarantine until they can be released.

“Lots of puppies. Lots of dogs that are pregnant,” Cook said.

Deputies are investigating potential animal neglect or abuse at the site. Care was taken to protect the safety of the first responders, some of whom wore hazardous materials suits during a search of the property.

Deputies and firefighters in hazardous materials suits were seen at a home and the number of first responders and vehicles forced the Sheriff’s Office to close Old Jennings Road but Cook assured the public there was no danger to the public.

Cook said the criminal investigation began a few weeks ago after one of two residents at the home called rescue for a medical emergency and first responders reported the number of animals and conditions they observed. The Sheriff’s Office, working with Animal Services officers, obtained a search warrant and raided the home about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“We will not tolerate animal neglect in Clay County,” Commission Chairman Mike Cella said.

Clay County Emergency Manager John Ward urged the public to help by donating dry and canned dog food, treats, toys, dog shampoo, puppy pads, collars and leashes to the rescue effort. People who want to donate or volunteer can call 877-252-9362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Tuesday, to help the rescue effort.

Once the animals are released, both medically and from the criminal investigation, and they are spayed or neutered, many will be available for adoption. Cook said that process could take from two weeks to a couple of months.