‘I was wrong’: Orange Park man accused in Capitol riot gets 18 months on gun charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man who was found with illegal guns and drugs in his home during the execution of a search warrant connected to his role in the Capitol riots was sentenced on Wednesday.

Adam Honeycutt, 40, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by Senior District Judge Harvey Schlesinger after he was found with four unsecured handguns and marijuana in his home in February. He will likely get credit for eight months he has already served, a prosecutor said.

“I know I messed up. I was wrong,” he told Judge Schlesinger.

Honeycutt, a former bail bondsman who will now lose his license, faced a minimum of 30 months in prison based on the charges, but Judge Schlesinger chose to reduce the sentence based on positive letters from the community along with the fact that he contracted COVID-19 and was attacked in a county jail during his time in custody.

Once released on gun and drug charges, Honeycutt will also have one year of probation.

In a separate case related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot, Honeycutt is charged with entering a restricted area without lawful authority, which carries up to one year in prison plus fines, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which carries up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. He is expected to have a court date in January.

Honeycutt’s lawyer told the judge there may be a possible misdemeanor plea deal reached.

Photos included in the criminal complaint against Adam Avery Honeycutt by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Investigators said that multiple confidential sources reported photos and videos that Honeycutt posted on his Facebook page showing him at the Capitol during the riot. One photo shows a gloved hand holding a broken piece of furniture with a sticker reading “U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms.” According to court documents, there is also a video recorded outside the Capitol where he said, “It’s about to go down!” Another video recorded inside the Capitol shows him, saying, “Well, made it in,” court documents show.

Over 50 Florida residents have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots earlier this year.