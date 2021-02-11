Jacksonville FBI agents arrest man on charges connected to Capitol riot

Photos included in the criminal complaint against Adam Avery Honeycutt by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Agents with the FBI Jacksonville Division on Thursday arrested a Florida man on charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Adam Avery Honeycutt, 39, is charged with entering a restricted area without lawful authority, which carries up to one year in prison plus fines, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, which carries up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Taylor.

After Honeycutt, who works as a bail bondsman in Northeast Florida and also goes by the name “Bundy,” was taken into custody at his girlfriend’s home in Orange Park, he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Monte Richardson Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville. Honeycutt, 39, came into court in handcuffs. He appeared calm and collected and even gave a nod to News4Jax’s sketch artist.

Honeycutt said he understands the charges and penalties.

Adam Avery Honeycutt appears in federal court Thursday afternoon. (Steve Bridges)

Investigators said that multiple confidential sources reported photos and videos that Honeycutt posted on his Facebook page showing him at the Capitol during the riot. One photo shows a broken piece of furniture with a sticker reading “U.S. SENATE SERGEANT AT ARMS.” According to court documents, there is also a video recorded outside the Capitol where he said, “It’s about to go down!” Another video recorded inside the Capitol shows him, saying, “Well, we made it in,” court documents state.

Honeycutt shook his head as the prosecutor read the allegations in court.

The prosecutor said that when FBI agents raided the Clay County home Thursday morning, they seized four guns. She noted that they were not properly secured and there were three children in the house. Agents also reportedly found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, which is why the prosecutor said he shouldn’t be released on bond.

Honeycutt’s attorney, Lee Lockett, said that before his client’s arrest, they agreed to voluntarily surrender if charges were brought. He said Honeycutt lawfully possessed the firearms and has a concealed carry permit. He said Honeycutt, who has an address listed as Punta Gorda, has a lot of local ties, including three children and a father in the area and is not a flight risk. He requested a release from custody Thursday.

Because Honeycutt didn’t submit to a drug test after his arrest, the judge wanted to wait to hold a detention hearing, which was set for 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Until then, Honeycutt will be in the custody of the U.S. marshals.

Lockett later told News4Jax his client is looking forward to getting this resolved and is cooperating.

Honeycutt has three prior arrests on charges of drug possession, domestic battery and breach of peace, but he was only found guilty of that last charge.

He is at least the fourteenth person to be arrested in Florida in connection with the siege of the Capitol, according to a Justice Department list of defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia.

On Wednesday, Steve Maldonado, who was identified to FBI agents as being inside the Capitol during the riot, was arrested at Orlando International Airport.

Rachael Lynn Pert and Dana Joe Winn, of Clay County, were arrested Jan. 26 on charges connected to the siege after Pert’s co-worker at a convenience store in Middleburg recognized her from a flyer of images of intruders at the Capitol building and tipped off investigators, who also found social media videos of her and Winn traveling to Washington, according to court records.

Brad Weeks, a former Baker County Sheriff’s Office employee, was arrested Jan. 21 by the FBI in connection with the riot. U.S. Capitol police confirmed photos show Weeks inside the Capitol building.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol as members of Congress met to certify the results. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol police officer.

Now-former President Donald Trump is on trial this week in the U.S. Senate after being impeached in the U.S. House for the second time. House prosecutors say Trump, who faces a charge of “incitement of insurrection,” encouraged a rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then did nothing to stem the violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.