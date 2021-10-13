Jacksonville City Council members handpicked which agencies receive COVID-19 relief money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eighteen Jacksonville City Council members determined how and who to distribute more than $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

During the council meeting Tuesday night council members voted to allow themmselves to choose two agencies each to distribute the money to

However, two council members, Matt Carlucci and Roy Diamond voted to delay the distribution of money so it could go through the committee process first.

“The optics are bad. We don’t really have a process to handle these. We’ve never really been given these federal funds before,” Carlucci said.

Several of the agencies chosen to receive money have connections or personal ties to council members, putting into question whether the distribution process was unbiased.

Councilperson LeAnna Cumber suggested the choice to distribute money was simple.

“They need the money. End of story,” she said during the council meeting.

More than three dozen nonprofits, community centers, and organizations were chosen, including The Florida Theater, Salvation Army, Edward Waters University, Mission House, and the Women’s Center of Jacksonville

Ju’Coby Pittman chose River Region Human Services and the Jacksonville Health and Education Resource Center.

“The agencies I gave to are very impactful in my district and I feel very good about what I did,” Pittman said

Most will get about $121,000, but a few will receive twice that. The federal money is intended to help agencies make up for funding lost due to the pandemic.

The distribution comes days after councilman Reggie Gaffney faced criticism for accepting nearly half a million dollars in federal relief money to help his non-profit, The Community Rehabilitation Center.