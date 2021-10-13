Jacksonville police searching for missing 20-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are asking for the community’s help to find 20-year-old Hanna Watkins.

She has not been seen since 8 p.m. Tuesday night near Soutel Drive and Ribault Avenue, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer John Medina.

Watkins might be driving a black Lexus sedan with Florida plates with the tag number Y958CQ.

Officer Medina did not say who reported Watkins missing but said a “known acquaintance” was the last person to see her.

Anyone who sees Medina is asked to call 911.