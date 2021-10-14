Clay County files petition against owner after 200+ animals removed from property

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story graphic in nature. Discretion advised.

Clay County has filed a civil petition to take possession of the more than 200 animals that were found living on a property in what the sheriff called deplorable conditions.

According to the petition, the living conditions for the animals found at the property on Old Jennings Road “included piles of vermin harboring detritus throughout the home, rat feces on bare wood floors where the carpet was removed, cage floors with just bare wire piled high with old dried feces, insects flying around the living room and kitchen directly adjacent to stacks of cages, fecal matter on the floors throughout the home, and the smell of ammonia from urine and feces throughout the home.”

Furthermore, the petition states, the “vast majority of the animals had little to no access to clean food or water, and could not escape their urine and fecal contaminated housing.” It states that there were skeletal remains of “various species” found on the property, and that the animals taken from the property had numerous health concerns.

An investigation of the owner is ongoing, but because it’s unclear whether the owner is facing criminal charges, News4Jax has omitted her name from this story.

The petition states that 266 animals were removed from the property, including 104 dogs, 28 pigs, 44 rabbits, 72, chickens, six goats, two turtles, six pigeons, one duck, two quail and one goose.

Additionally, the petition states, two litters of puppies were delivered after the animals were removed from the property, bringing the total numbers of animals in custody of the County’s Animal Services Division to 274.

The county is seeking an award for costs incurred while providing care for the animals, which includes veterinary care, food, medicine and boarding.