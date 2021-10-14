Crews increase collections at 15 recycling drop-off sites in Jacksonville

Trash surrounding the dumpsters at the recycling drop-off site at Earl Johnson Memorial Park on St. Augustine Road was picked up, but the dumpsters were still full on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville and its contracted waste haulers have recently increase collections of the bins at all 15 recycling drop-off sites, the city said Thursday.

The city also said a city solid waste crew is following up and collecting anything left outside of the bins.

“Thank you for continuing to use these temporary drop-off sites properly by not dumping regular trash and not using plastic bags in the bins. If you use a plastic bag, we ask that you dump the recyclables out of the bag into the bins. Cardboard boxes and paper bags filled with properly recyclable debris can be dumped together,” the city said. “We appreciate your patience as we do our best to get back on track for normal waste collections as soon as we can.”

Thank you for continuing to use these temporary drop-off sites properly by not dumping regular trash and not using plastic bags in the bins. If you use a plastic bag, we ask that you dump the recyclables out of the bag into the bins. (2/2)



For more info: https://t.co/4jpopOtyQM pic.twitter.com/kjx1aIo8wD — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) October 14, 2021

The city temporarily halted curbside recycling collection to help free up some workers to concentrate on other garbage concerns.

Ad

The increased collections of the bins at the recycling drop-off points in Jacksonville come after News4Jax documented problems at the sites, including dumpsters going days without being emptied.