Firefighters find 2 people dead in burning home in Doctors Inlet

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The state fire marshal will investigate what caused a fire at a Middleburg home where two people were found dead inside.

It happened at a mobile home on Kristi Court near Bosco Boulevard. Clay County Fire Rescue crews first arrived at the residence just after 10 Wednesday night.

The flames were so intense that crews could not conduct an immediate search for anyone who could have been inside. Firefighters were also trying to de-energize a downed, live powerline.

After about 25 minutes, firefighters were able to get inside and found two people dead. News4Jax is working to learn more information.

A second, unrelated fire at a home in Middleburg sent one person to the hospital with minor burns.

Firefighters also dealt with live power lines at both fire scenes.