Jacksonville church to hold free gas giveaway event on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amazing Life Church (ALC) is holding an event in Riverside on Saturday where community members can pull over and pump -- get this -- for free!

The gas giveaway will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Gate Gas Station located on 640 Stockton Street.

The first 100 cars in line will get free gas. We suggest arriving early. The free gas will not fill up your entire tank, but hey, it’s free gas! You really can’t complain.

“This is our way of introducing ourselves to the Riverside community,” ALC member Reese Dickerson said.

