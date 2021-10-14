You’re invited! Viva La Fiesta hosts its first ever 2-day event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just over 11-percent of Jacksonville’s population is Hispanic according to the census, which makes it the fastest-growing Demographic in the river city.

Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up this weekend and there’s an event happening this weekend to unite cultures of all kinds.

“Introducing people to our traditions, our culture, and our love that’s what I’m all about for Hispanic Heritage month,” Yanira Cardona, Viva La Fiesta Creator.

It’s the festival’s third year, but the first as a multi-day event.

Cardona says the goal is for cultures of all kinds to unite through learning more about Hispanic Heritage.

“We’re just not doing this for the Hispanics. We’re doing this for African Americans, for our Americans, for our Asian friends. Come on out and enjoy our culture and traditions,” said Cardona.

“Why is an event like this so critical not only for the Hispanic community but Jacksonville as a whole?” said Lena Pringle.

Ad

“It introduces people to the Hispanic culture if you don’t know about our traditions. I think people think of Latinos of all being one because we speak Spanish, " said Cardona. Each country has its own tradition and culture. So, it’s just a way for us to get to know each other a little bit more and to be more empathetic and understanding of each other’s backgrounds and cultures. I think once we understand where people come from and their history, I think we tend to be more empathetic,” said Cardona.

Viva La Fiesta is this Saturday and Sunday at James Weldon Johnson Park.

On Saturday, October 16th the festival will be from 4 pm - 10 pm and then Sunday, October 17th it will be from 2 pm - 6 pm.

There will be live music, dance lessons, yoga, Zumba, Latin food, a kid zone, giveaways, and much more.

For more information on Viva La Fiesta, click here.