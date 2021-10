JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck on Lem Turner Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says the accident happened before 4am. Crews say they had to cut the car to get the driver out of it. They also had to put out a fire because of the accident.

Officials say Lem Turner has been shut down from Terrell Road to the I-295 entrance ramp. No word on alternate routes.

