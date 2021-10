The local community came together to pay tribute to fallen Deputy Joshua Moyers. The American Legion Post 137 on San Juan Avenue held a fundraising benefit in his honor.

They had live music, a barbecue dinner, raffles, and even sold memorial t-shirts to raise money for Moyers’ family.

Moyers was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop at the end of September.

His alleged shooter was on the run for five days before deputies took him into custody.