Debris removed from water as Golden Ray enters final stage of removal process

The operation to lift the final section of the Golden Ray wreck began on Saturday.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Crews are working on removing the final section of the capsized Golden Ray cargo ship and Pollution Response Teams say they recovered debris during the lifting operations.

Personnel began the removal process of the final section on Saturday.

Once the final section is lifted crews will assess the condition of the bottom before putting it on a barge to be recycled in Louisiana.

Approximately 12 response vessels recovered several pieces of debris and deployed sorbent boom outriggers to mitigate oil sheens observed during lifting operations on Saturday, officials said. Survey teams continue to recover debris along shorelines and from marsh areas in the vicinity of the wreck site.

The Golden Ray has been in the St. Simons Sound since September 2019.