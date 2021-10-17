Nocatee community thanks beloved delivery driver, veteran with $4,000 and gifts

Instead of delivering packages Sunday afternoon, Dannen Powell was on the receiving end of a special party just for him at Cypress Trails Park.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Nocatee community showed its gratitude to a beloved delivery driver in its neighborhood.

Instead of delivering packages Sunday afternoon, Dannen Powell was on the receiving end of a special celebration just for him at Cypress Trails Park.

Residents in a Nocatee neighborhood surprised Powell with more than $4,000 to thank him for what he does.

“You have to really believe in the power of positivity for it to actually make an effect on your life,” he said.

Powell is a “faithful and favorite” delivery driver in the neighborhood, residents said.

“When you see him, you feel better,” said Carey Picklesimer. “He seems to be just a special person.”

“They allow me to jam out to my music and bring the vibes,” Powell said.

Vibes that do not go unnoticed. He also calls everyone kings and queens while dropping off packages.

Comments on social media rave about Powell’s hard work, passion and overwhelming kindness he brings every day. Those are ingredients they say make the perfect employee.

Ad

Amanda Tyson organized the surprise.

“You can feel his energy, exuberance, happiness and kindness,” Tyson said. “He is so friendly.”

In addition to the $4,000 in cash, dozens of residents signed cards, wrote notes, and gave him a basket with gift cards and Powell’s favorite snacks.

“You give out before you give up,” Powell said of his work ethic. “I just keep on going and eventually I do wear people down. Sometimes positivity does prevail.”

Powell served in the United States Army for more than four years. He spent one of them fighting in Afghanistan.

Now a delivery driver, he says it is a different way he serves.

“Keep your hearts open,” Powell said. “Always give people the opportunity to show you who they are before you doubt them.

“I try, I appreciate you all so much,” Powell said while receiving his gifts.

That feeling is evidently mutual.