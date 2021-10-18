Deputy rescues 3-year-old from Flagler County house fire

A deputy rescued a toddler from a Palm Coast house fire over the weekend, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The rescue was captured on body camera video.

The Sheriff’s Office said that it responded Sunday to a house fire in the W section of Palm Coast. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor told K-9 Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson that it appeared the fire started in the kitchen and he had not seen the three residents that day.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy went to the back of the house and saw a fire on the stove that was spreading to the cabinets and filling the home with smoke. There were also dogs barking at the sliding glass door of the rear bedroom, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy made several announcements but did not receive a response. The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy eventually entered the patio through the unlocked screened door to get a closer look and, through the glass door, observed a 3-year-old under the blankets in the bed of the master bedroom. The deputy entered the home and then carried the toddler out of the house to safety.

The child received medical attention and was cleared on scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that the dogs were able to get out when the deputy opened the sliding back door.

“Without DFC Dawson immediately running toward danger, even without a safety respirator, this could have been a much different outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This was a dangerous situation and we are very proud of DFC Dawson’s bravery and commitment to serving this community and saving a life.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it learned that the father went to pick up dinner and left the sleeping child home with an older sibling.

All three residents of the home were reported safe and uninjured.

The scene was turned over to the Palm Coast Fire Department. The Sheriff’s Office said the fire was believed to be accidental and “possibly cooking-related.”