Driver killed in hit-and-run crash early Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A deadly crash investigation is underway on the Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called just before 1:30 a.m. Monday to 9100 North Main Street, south of Zoo Parkway. They found a man, 46, dead in the road.

Witnesses said they called 911 after finding the man’s body face down on the side of the road near the railroad tracks.

The man was found wearing black shorts, a blue shirt and boots.

He appeared to be hit but no cars were around at the time. Police do not know what kind of vehicle hit him.

The scene is blocked off and detours are in place. This is an active investigation.