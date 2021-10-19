New St. Johns County high school picks colors, down to 5 name choices

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A new high school in northeast St. Johns County has its color scheme and is close to having a name.

High School III principal Greg Bergamasco during a school board presentation on Tuesday said the school colors will be blue, lime green and grey when it opens in the fall of 2022.

The school name is still up in the air but it has been narrowed down to five choices picked by 590 members of the community: Bayside High School, Beachside High School, Ocean Valley High School, St. Johns High School and Sampson Creek High School.

Board members didn’t pick the school name Tuesday, but most seemed to favor Sampson Creek High School.

The school board will decide on the name for the new school located off County Road 210 in the Twin Creeks development during a Nov. 9 meeting.

The mascot name will be picked by a committee made up of community members and is also down to five choices: Barracudas, Beasts, Kraken, Riptide and Tritons.

The school is expected to have more than 2,000 students and alleviate overcrowding issues at nearby schools.