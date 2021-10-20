City Council considers eliminating 6K stadium seats for Florida-Georgia game

The city of Jacksonville is considering getting rid of some temporary seats from the game.

The city of Jacksonville is considering getting rid of some temporary seats from the game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There may be fewer fans in the seats at this year’s Florida-Georgia game, but not be for the reason one might think.

The move, if approved by Jacksonville’s City Council, would cost the city nearly $800,000.

The city is considering getting rid of some temporary seats for the Oct. 30 matchup.

If City Council members approve the change to the city’s contract to host the game, about 6,000 seats typically installed in the north end zone would be eliminated.

Instead, that same area would be used for what is being called “premium seating.”

The City Council is expected to vote on this plan at next Tuesday’s meeting, which is just a few days before the game.

The city of Jacksonville is in its first year of a 5-year deal to host the contest.

The game requires seating for at least 82, 917 fans. If the emergency plan to scrap 6,000 seats is given the go-ahead, the new capacity would be 76,700 this year.

The city would also have to pay both the University of Florida and University of Georgia $400,000 each.

Ad

There would still be temporary seats at the game, but they would be added throughout different parts of the stadium.

This year’s game will not have limited seating.

During 2020s matchup, only 19,000 fans were allowed inside the stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. TIAA Bank Field was open at 25% capacity that day.

Kick-off next Saturday is at 3:30 p.m.