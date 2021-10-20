State representative, community organizations encourage Safer Together work to continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fifteen community organizations or individuals -- including State Rep. Angie Nixon -- have signed an open letter to City Council President Sam Newby, imploring him to continue the work being done by Jacksonville’s Safer Together Committee.

The letter comes following Councilman Michael Boylan’s announcement that he’s resigning as vice-chair of the committee. Boylan told the council president that he didn’t see a real path forward for tangible change.

The letter reads in part, “With the recent resignation of Councilman Michael Boylan from the committee, it has left many in the community shocked and afraid that this committee will die and no meaningful reform will occur. We are asking you to take a stand with community leaders and organizations and keep the work of the Safer Together committee going.”

Boylan said he was stepping down from the committee, which is aimed at improving relationships between police and the community, following a heated meeting Friday over the possible implementation of a Citizens Review Board (CRB).

Safer Together has held a series of workshops with members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and after those workshops, recommended the creation of a CRB. The current review process starts with the State Attorney’s Office, and then an internal review by JSO.

Boylan has said that since the start of the committee he was not in support of a CRB, something that the Northside Coalition and other community members have pushed for.