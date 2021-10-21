Roadside assistance worker robbed during call to unlock vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A roadside assistance worker is in life-threatening condition after she was robbed while on the job-- and now police are looking for a very distinct car.

Sgt. Patrick with the Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened late Monday, just before midnight near the intersection of Playa Way and University Boulevard in the parking lot of University Food Mart.

The assistance worker was called to the area for a motorist who reported his keys were locked in his vehicle. At some point during the service to unlock the car, a struggle occurred, the worker was robbed and hit by the vehicle.

Patrick said she is in a life-threatening condition. Police are now asking for the public’s help to find the driver and the vehicle.

The vehicle is said to be a 1995 Black Chevy Monte Carlo with red trim and “Jackman J” on the side. Police aren’t sure which side of the vehicle the lettering is on.

If you see this vehicle, you are urged not to approach and call 911 immediately.