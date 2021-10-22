Popular Fernandina Beach restaurant shut down due to roaches, Tells customers closed for ‘plumbing issues’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Violations in this week’s Restaurant Report are all over the board. The usual suspects are at play including, roaches, leaking sewage, and of course-- an exact count of rodent droppings.

This week, however, we found one Fernandina Beach favorite may have been trying to conceal from customers the real reason for its temporary closing.

The Surf Restaurant Bar & Beach Motel in Fernandina Beach

The well-reviewed and beloved Surf Restaurant Bar & Beach Motel in Fernandina Beach was closed for five days starting last Friday, October 15.

A routine inspection report shows 18 violations were found, including 18 live roaches and 8 dead ones. It was issued an order of closure by the Division of Hotel and Restaurants under the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

I found The Surf posted on social media on October 15 that it was closed due to “plumbing issues.” The restaurant might have used the closure opportunity to work on plumbing issues in their building, but nothing in the inspector’s reports show violations for issues related to plumbing.

Ad

There were two violations loosely related to plumbing as two bar sinks did not have handwashing soap and one did not have paper towels.

The Surf Restaurant reopened on October 19 with a near-perfect inspection.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing inspection | Passing inspection

Urban Grind Coffee Company in Jacksonville

A complaint brought inspectors to Urban Grind Coffee on October 14.

It was closed over 10 violations, including 30 rodent droppings that were found. Quick to correct, the downtown coffeehouse reopened the next day after a passing inspection.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing inspection | Passing inspection

Ad

Sea Oats Caffe in St. Augustine

41 dead roaches and 10 live ones kept the Sea Oats Caffe in Anastasia Plaza in St. Augustine closed for a full week, starting October 11.

The inspection report shows a total of 13 violations. Two were for improperly storing cold food items.

It reopened Monday after a passing inspection.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing inspection | Passing inspection

McDonald’s on Atlantic Boulevard in Regency

Raw sewage leakage closed the McDonald’s on Atlantic Boulevard in Regency also on October 11.

An inspector wrote in the report they found “greywater and water with toilet paper” leaking from a mobile bathroom-- and there was no handwashing sink.

Ad

A note in the report said the in-building restrooms were closed because they were being renovated.

The McDonald’s reopened Monday after repairing the issues.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing inspection | Passing inspection

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5 every week with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants under the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

Ad

You can search your favorite restaurants anywhere in the state and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal. You can also file a complaint against a restaurant that may be violating health and safety standards.