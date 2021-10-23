Clear icon
Local News

Have you seen this child? JSO searching for 11-year-old

Jessica James, Associate producer

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: missing child
Honestie Griffin
Honestie Griffin (JSO)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 11-year-old Honestie Griffin, a 5′2 black female with brown eyes and brown hair.

The child was last seen wearing a teal shirt and blue jeans by family around 11p.m. and is believed to have left her residence on foot in an unknown direction.

Due to the circumstances involved, they are asking for assistance in locating her in an effort to verify her safety.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Honestie is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

