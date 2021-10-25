Woman injured in hit-and-run on Blanding Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fla. – A female pedestrian is hurt after a hit and run on Blanding Boulevard at Belmont Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver ran a red light and hit the woman while she was using the crosswalk.

Blanding Blvd at Belmont Ave hit-and-run (FHPJacksonville)

FHP says the woman is now at home recovering from the incident. They’re asking for help identifying the driver and vehicle.

According to FHP, the vehicle is a 2016-2021 Black Chevy Cruze. It should have minor to moderate damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle.

Driver Blanding Blvd hit-and-run (FHPJacksonville)

Contact FHP with any helpful information by calling *FHP (*347).