Woman injured in hit-and-run on Blanding Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fla. – A female pedestrian is hurt after a hit and run on Blanding Boulevard at Belmont Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver ran a red light and hit the woman while she was using the crosswalk.
FHP says the woman is now at home recovering from the incident. They’re asking for help identifying the driver and vehicle.
According to FHP, the vehicle is a 2016-2021 Black Chevy Cruze. It should have minor to moderate damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle.
Contact FHP with any helpful information by calling *FHP (*347).