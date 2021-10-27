Lake City police chief resigns after 12 years

Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore has handed in her resignation. According to WCJB-TV, she gave her letter of resignation to Interim City Manager Mike Williams Tuesday night. In the letter, Gilmore states that her last day will be Monday, November 8, 2021.

Gilmore’s letter reads, “Serving as the Police Chief has been a wonderful experience that has afforded me valuable opportunities to learn and grow. I am so grateful to have been a part of this city. I am very humbled and honored for the twelve years of service in our community.”

Chief Gilmore praised the men and women of Lake City Police Department saying they’ve done a “phenomenal job of protecting and serving our community as a safe place to live, work and enjoy”.

Gilmore became chief in September, 2009 after spending 25 years with the Tallahassee Police Department.