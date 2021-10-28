Bad weather forces cancelation of ‘Duuuval’s Bold City Bash’ concert

Heavy rain and the threat of severe weather has forced organizers to cancel ‘Duuuval’s Bold City Bash’ concert Thursday evening. The concert was scheduled to kick off the Florida-Georgia weekend Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza.

The free event featured DJ Jake, Who Rescued Who and Briteside! The city of Jacksonville Division of Sports and Entertainment sent out a cancelation notice Thursday afternoon that reads, “Out of concern for the safety of fans who plan to attend tonight’s outdoor concert, workers and performers, Duuuval’s Bold City Bash Concert at Riverfront Plaza has ben canceled.”

For information on this weekend’s Duuuval’s Bold City Bash activities and the Florida-Georgia football game, visit FLGAjax.com.