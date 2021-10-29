Free vaccines for people and pets Saturday

Pet owners can get free vaccines for their dogs or cats, while also getting a free COVID-19 vaccine, booster and/or flu vaccine Saturday, October 30. The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), Harveys Supermarket and Florida Blue will provide them at two Harveys locations. They’ll be provided at 5250 Moncrief Road W. from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and at 201 W. 48th Street from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Pet vaccinations include distemper and rabies for dogs and cats. Pet parents who get the vaccines themselves may be eligible for $20 in coupons from Harveys and if they dress their pet up in a Halloween costume, an extra $10 gift card.

A $20 city license fee for pets who receive the rabies vaccine may apply. For more information about the events, please visit jaxhumane.org or call 904.725.8766.