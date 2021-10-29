Miami-Dade County murder suspect arrested on I-10, troopers say

A Miami-Dade County murder suspect was taken into custody on Friday in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper was heading for training when he saw a man — identified as 45-year-old Miguel Felix Hernandez, 45, Gibsonton — running along Interstate 10 with a flashlight, according to an arrest report.

The Highway Patrol said the trooper stopped to see if he could assist and took the man back to his disabled car. The trooper ran a check on the computer of the man’s driver’s license’ and learned he was listed as a missing person. The trooper then ran a check of the Mini Cooper’s license plate and found that it was listed in the national crime database by the Miami-Dade Police Department, according to the report.

Troop G CIU arrests murder suspect! Great job Trooper! https://t.co/Re2Ne2sld7 pic.twitter.com/mYry3Sw7Ok — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 29, 2021

That led to FHP learning that the man was connected to a homicide in Miami-Dade County, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said he was arrested without incident, and he was booked into the Columbia County jail on a warrant charging him with murder, as well as attempted murder.

News4Jax’s sister station WPLG reports that police said the man is accused of shooting two people Thursday night at a home in Doral, killing a woman and injuring a handyman.