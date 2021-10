FHP says at least one person is dead after a truck crashed into a tractor-trailer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic heading southbound on Interstate 295 is blocked Friday morning at New Kings Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said at least one person is dead after a truck crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Traffic is backed heading south on I-295 has been diverted off the interstate.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.