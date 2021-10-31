Cloudy icon
Weather, staffing issues blamed after 1,500 American Airlines flights canceled in 3 days

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

FILE - An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane is parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A former Boeing test pilot pleaded not guilty Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to charges that he deceived regulators by withholding information about a key system that played a role in two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a frustrating weekend for American Airlines travelers.

At least 1,500 flights have been canceled since Friday because of weather issues and staffing shortages.

American Airlines issued a statement on Saturday saying: “With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences.”

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,000 flights because of weather and air traffic control issues.

With millions expected to travel during the holidays experts suggest following these tips to avoid unexpected disturbances.

  • Book your tickets in advanced
  • Splurge on Business class seats for more availability
  • Fly at least two or three days before the holiday
  • Book one way at a time in case of cancellations
  • Have a backup destination

According to AAA, fewer flights will be available for the holidays, so it’s important to book as early as possible.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

