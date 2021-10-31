Weather, staffing issues blamed after 1,500 American Airlines flights canceled in 3 days

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a frustrating weekend for American Airlines travelers.

At least 1,500 flights have been canceled since Friday because of weather issues and staffing shortages.

American Airlines issued a statement on Saturday saying: “With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences.”

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,000 flights because of weather and air traffic control issues.

With millions expected to travel during the holidays experts suggest following these tips to avoid unexpected disturbances.

Book your tickets in advanced

Splurge on Business class seats for more availability

Fly at least two or three days before the holiday

Book one way at a time in case of cancellations

Have a backup destination

According to AAA, fewer flights will be available for the holidays, so it’s important to book as early as possible.