Bus driver hurt, students safe after crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a school bus was hurt Monday morning when the bus they were driving veered off Interstate 295 and crashed into multiple trees.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Durham school bus with three adults and four children was traveling on I-295 north near Interstate 95 around 8 a.m. when for reasons not immedaily clear it left the road and entered the right shoulder.

The school bus continued to travel into the grass before it side-swiped a standing tree and then came to its final rest after colliding with a few more trees, FHP said.

The 59-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries but the other adults and children, who were being taken to the Mandarin Oaks and Crown Point schools, were not hurt, according to FHP.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver will face charges.