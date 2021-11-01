Jacksonville City Council committee votes down removal of Confederate statue from Springfield Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Neighborhoods Committee of Jacksonville City Council voted 4-1 Monday to defeat an ordinance that would set aside $1.3 million to remove a Confederate statue in Springfield Park.

In recent weeks, the statue has been a hot button topic that has received passionate feedback from the public -- both for and against the removal of the monument. It came up numerous times in public comment, and people also spoke on the topic when it came up for discussion on the City Council’s agenda.

Councilwoman Joyce Morgan was the only member to vote to spend the money at the Monday morning committee meeting. Councilman Aaron Bowman said before calling the vote that because the statue features women of the Confederacy rather than a soldier or other aspects of the Civil War, it does not need to be removed.

The ordinance will be considered by two other committees before going to a vote of the full City Council, which is expected on Tuesday night.

Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration has said it supports the removal of the statue.

The Women of the Southern Confederacy monument to women “who were the heroines of that struggle” was designed in 1914 by sculptor Allen George Newman and dedicated on Oct. 26, 1915, in what was at the time called Confederate Park. The park was renamed Springfield Park last summer and the statute has been wrapped since then awaiting removal.

The city’s most prominent Confederate monument, a statue of a soldier in what was at the time was called Hemming Plaza, was removed in June 2021 and Curry announced intentions to remove all Confederate monuments off city property.

City officials said that removal cost $8,000. Because of the size and complexity, the Women of the Confederacy monument is much larger and more complex, which is why the costs for removal are far higher.

At previous meetings, members of the public spoken on both sides of the issue of removing this statue.

“What harm has the monument in Springfield Park off Hubbard Street done?” said resident Kathleen Pereira. “Is it harmful? Why has it been able to quietly witness so much during so many years and all of a sudden now be considered harmful?”

Essey Howard, with the Jacksonville Northside Coalition -- an organization that supports the removal of all Confederate monuments -- spoke about removing the statue.

“I don’t see no statues of slaves. I don’t see none. Where’s our history at? They want to keep their history, plus their history is on the losing side. They should have never been allowed to erect a statue or a monument. But they did,” Howard said.

“Y’all get rid of this stuff,” he continued.

Mike Ludwick is also a member of the Northside Coalition.

“Removing the monument does not erase history. The history of slavery and white supremacy will remain with us forever,” Ludwick said. There were many culpable people involved. But there is no need to glorify it with a temple erected to glorify the cult of true southern womanhood that supported that traitorous and slaveholding Confederacy.”

A recent email from the city to City Council revealed that the potential $1.29 million price tag to remove the Women of the Southern Confederacy monument from the park does not include additional expenses that would be related to storing or preserving the statue.

In June 2020, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry ordered that the Confederate statue in what was then known as Hemming Park, now James Weldon Johnson Park, be removed. He also announced all Confederate monuments in the city removed, and in September, the Northside Coalition called on Curry to follow through with that promise.

Councilman Matt Carlucci, who recently announced that he’s running for mayor, publicly released a statement in support of removing the statue.

A news release from the Jacksonville Northside Coalition reveals emails from two other members of the City Council -- Reggie Gaffney and Ju’Coby Pittman -- both of whom have previously endorsed the removal of the statue.