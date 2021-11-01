Medical examiner can’t pinpoint cause of man’s death during JSO traffic stop

Disclaimer: Some may find the details in the following story graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

An autopsy report has been released by the Medical Examiner’s Office in the death of an 18-year-old man, who died during a traffic stop involving Jacksonville police.

During the traffic stop in Nov. 2020, investigators said Devon Gregory fired a shot while inside the car as officers were trying to get him out, and officers then fired multiple shots into the car.

In the report, the medical examiner confirmed that Gregory shot himself. The report noted stippling in the gunshot wound to his forehead, which indicates it was fired from close range.

The medical examiner also located 23 other gunshot wounds, including another penetrating wound to his head and nine more to his back.

Because of the number of gunshot wounds to vital parts of Gregory’s body, the medical examiner was unable to pinpoint the shot that killed him and has listed the manner of death as undetermined.

Ad

Notably, the examiner also found dog bite wounds on Gregory’s body. After the shooting stopped, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deployed a K-9, which pulled him out of the car, and he was handcuffed, which is standard protocol.

Evidence technicians found 33 shell casings at the scene.

The State Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justifiable. News4Jax has requested the disposition report.