New data shows people dying in car crashes at rate not seen since 2006

Public health officials say the pandemic is partially to blame for a rise in deaths in traffic crashes. Transportation officials are working on a strategy to prevent these deadly crashes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of people dying in car crashes is on the rise and public health officials say the pandemic is partially to blame.

Vehicle deaths have increased across the U.S. but the biggest jumps are in the South and West, according to traffic agency figures.

There were an estimated 20,160 traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021, the highest total for that period since 2006 and 18.4 percent higher than the first half of last year, according to the latest Department of Transportation figures.

A big part of the jump is from reckless driving -- especially during the height of the pandemic when fewer drivers were on the road. A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said during that time, drivers felt safe taking more risks on less congested highways by speeding, failing to wear seat belts, or driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, the agency said.

Behavioral research showed specifically March through June found more people were flouting the speed limit, but less traffic-focused law enforcement was another factor adding to the death toll.

Federal transportation officials are working on a strategy to prevent these deadly crashes. The Department of Transportation announced it will put together a new strategy to prevent more deaths.

The department said its strategy would follow a “safe system approach.” It identifies safety actions for drivers, roads, vehicles, speeds, and post-crash medical care. The strategy will be released in January, the department said.

It also has pointed to plans to start moving on some of the proposed safety regulations, although the agency has often missed past deadlines, even those promised in federal court.