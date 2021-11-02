Mayor Curry’s Chief of Staff to step down this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After almost seven years working for the city, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s Chief of Staff Jordan Elsbury is stepping down.

“As Mayor, it has been an honor to have Jordan as part of my administration. His leadership ability is second to none and his willingness to conquer any task, no matter how complex, is steadfast,” Mayor Lenny Curry said in a news release. “Watching Jordan grow his family here in our community has been a joy and I am confident of his continued success as he moves on to new and exciting endeavors. I am proud to not only call him an employee but also a friend. It has been a pleasure to serve alongside him during his tenure and he will be greatly missed.”

Elsbury took over as Chief of Staff in June of 2020. Before that he served under Curry as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for nearly six years. Elsbury began his career with Jacksonville in 2015 as Director of Appointments and Special Projects.

Leeann Krieg, the current Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, will replace Elsbury as Chief of Staff, the city announced.

Krieg started with the City of Jacksonville in 2012 as Executive Assistant to Council Member Greg Anderson. She moved to the administration more than three years ago and worked her way through the Government Affairs Office as a liaison, Deputy Director and has served in her current position since June of 2020.

“Leeann has risen through the ranks of Jacksonville government and her roots are deep within the community. Her commitment to our city is unwavering and the future is bright. There is no one better suited to fill the shoes left by Jordan and we are both excited to move forward and are confident the best is yet to come,” Curry said.

Krieg will continue to work with Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes. Both staffing changes will happen by mid-November.

Elsbury plans to remain in Jacksonville with his wife and three young children and will enter the private sector, Florida Politics reported.