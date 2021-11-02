New Clay County elementary school down to 3 possible names

Magnolia Mills Elementary School is one of the possible names for a new elementary school in Green Cove Springs.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A new elementary school that is being built in Clay County needs a name, and the district is now down to three choices.

Here are the options for Elementary School “R” which is being built in Green Cove Springs:

Spring Park Elementary, mascot: Minnows

Blackcreek Trails Elementary, mascot: Ramblers

Magnolia Mills Elementary, mascot: Owls

A naming committee selected the three options and will present the names to the school board for final selection during a Nov. 4 board meeting.