New Clay County elementary school down to 3 possible names

Staff, News4Jax

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A new elementary school that is being built in Clay County needs a name, and the district is now down to three choices.

Here are the options for Elementary School “R” which is being built in Green Cove Springs:

  • Spring Park Elementary, mascot: Minnows
  • Blackcreek Trails Elementary, mascot: Ramblers
  • Magnolia Mills Elementary, mascot: Owls

A naming committee selected the three options and will present the names to the school board for final selection during a Nov. 4 board meeting.

